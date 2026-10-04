Jeff Jarrett has revealed his picks for an AEW Mount Rushmore, although he believes Tony Khan deserves a category of his own.

During a recent appearance on KickOut, Jarrett was asked which names he would place on his Mount Rushmore of AEW. He started with Chris Jericho before pointing to Sting as another difficult name to leave off the list.

“I think you have to start with [Chris] Jericho,” Jarrett said. “It’s funny, you know, taking a step back, and if you ask me three or four years from now, it’ll probably change, but to me it’s hard not to put Sting on there at this stage.”

Jarrett then turned his attention to The Elite, noting that once The Young Bucks are included, it becomes difficult to exclude Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page.

“But, you know, I hate to say this, it kind of feels like you cannot not put the [Young] Bucks on there,” he said. “I know they’re a team. And then if I’m going to say the Bucks, then how do you leave Omega off?”

Rather than separate the group, Jarrett ultimately decided to count The Elite collectively alongside Jericho and Sting.

“So you may want to just say Jericho, Sting, I’ll say The Elite, including Hangman,” Jarrett continued. “That group is so integral.”

Jarrett also included MJF among the most important figures in AEW history, saying, “I mean, it’s hard to deny just kind of his role in the growth and the positioning of it all.”

Despite naming several wrestlers, Jarrett reserved the biggest praise for AEW President Tony Khan. Rather than putting Khan on Mount Rushmore, Jarrett described him as the mountain itself.

“But Tony Khan is the Rushmore. He’s the mount,” Jarrett said. “None of this would happen without his mindset and vision. To me, that’s where I kind of always start. You got to start with him.”

Jarrett joined AEW in 2022 and has remained with the promotion in both an on-screen and behind-the-scenes capacity.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s lengthy career in the wrestling business, including his role in launching and running TNA Wrestling, was also recently chronicled in a three-part “Dark Side of the Ring” special.