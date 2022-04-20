WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his pick for the best promo of the modern era and how he felt about his showdown with Effy at The Wrld on GCW pay-per-view from Hammerstein Ballroom. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his match with Effy at The Wrld On GCW from Hammerstein Ballroom:

I watched almost every match that night [The WRLD on GCW] and I think to myself, ‘This is a GCW audience that’s dialed in. They know the death match, they know –’ they knew all the characters. I mean it was — I don’t wanna say — call it their ‘niche’ or anything like that but it was obviously a GCW crowd that came to see what it was. They responded to the simplistic of what me and Effy did, I’ll biasedly say, diplomatically as good or better than anything and I think to myself why do guys not at least kind of take a page out of that? And don’t do 50 other ladder spots where there’s no reaction except when they screwed up. You know, a guy fell off the ladder. I felt bad for him. Mistimed spots. They had to cut six minutes out. I get all the different challenges and I’m not pointing fingers or knocking anything but it’s like, I’d say it all the time on my podcast, all the time, me and Conrad [Thompson]. I said the basics of connecting emotionally will never change. It’s why Tom Brady is what the sports — we connect with LeBron [James], we connect with Brady, we connect with this superstar or this brand or any kind of movie that you get into, okay, I connect with that character. How do you connect with 50 moves in two minutes? And I’m not knocking anybody.

Why he thinks John Cena is the best promo in the modern era:

I think in modern-era, I think [John] Cena is the best promo that the industry’s created in a long time and I mean, he’s really good when he burns it down. But, he came up through that era but now look at him. He’s an actor. It’s the guys that can — that live their lines as if it’s real. It’s just — that’s the nature of the beast.

