At age 57, Jeff Jarrett gave a hell of a performance last week against Bryan Danielson.

And he’s feeling the affects of it this week.

On his latest “My World” podcast, the AEW star spoke about his Anything Goes bout against “The American Dragon” on the August 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, and how he was feeling after the hard-hitting, bloody performance.

“My partner Jay Lethal texts me on Saturday morning — so match on Wednesday, Thursday, it’s funny, just not being in that regular cadence of working twice a week or whatever it may be, it’s just kind of a whole different thing,” Jarrett said. “I’m not gonna say my biological age has anything to do with it, I’m not going to speak that into existence. Thursday, I was fine. Friday morning, I woke up and I went okay, here’s the soreness, gotta work off through that. Saturday, I was still sore. Chin is now an issue, but I was pretty sore.”

Jarrett then explained how he had to get five stitches to his chin as a result of a spot in the bout.

“If you saw that finish when the American Dragon did his high knee with the steel folding metal chair, I took one on the chin,” he said. “As he hit me, it wasn’t the initial impact, but as the chair fell to the floor, my chin caught it on the mat. All good, five stitches. It comes with the territory. It is what it is.”

The pro wrestling legend went on to say that it was a memorable night for a number of reasons.

“As somebody pointed out, I thought it was pretty cool,” he said. “The photo of [Ricky “The Dragon”] Steamboat raising both of our hands? That is a very cool moment for this old kid from Nashville, Tennessee. It was cool, who would’ve thought man? It was a special evening in so many ways. It was definitely a special night.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.