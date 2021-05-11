During his appearance on WINCLY, Jeff Jarrett spoke about needing to adjust to the WWE style. Here’s what he had to say:

About that time, I’d been working in the territory, in the business for seven years, and so guys [went] in and out. Shawn [Michaels] and Marty [Jannetty] came to town. They had gone up. Mick Foley had gone to WCW. Master of Pain, now known as Undertaker, he had gone. So lots of talent had come through. WCW had wanted me to come, Dusty [Rhodes] in 1990. They wanted me to come to WCW, but I was working Texas and Tennessee. So by the time I finally went and worked for Vince in ’93 full time, I was ready mentally. I was ready to go.

Emotionally, I damn sure wanted to go it, not for nothing, make more money. The territory was obviously on its dying days. So to get there, to have the opportunity but to look at a booking sheet as opposed to Nashville, Louisville Evansville [and] Memphis that I had seen for seven years. Now you’re looking at Philly, Chicago, LA [and] Honolulu. I remember getting that booking sheet. Oh, then you’re going to go to London, Munich [and] just the travel involved, getting to play different venues, that was all fresh and new and exciting.