Jeff Jarrett still has some unfinished business with MJF in AEW.

Jarrett and MJF crossed paths in early 2025, beginning what appeared to be the foundation for a feud between the two. Despite several heated exchanges, the program never ultimately led to a singles match.

During a new interview with Kickout, Jarrett was asked if there is a major storyline or angle he would still like to pursue in AEW before eventually calling it a career.

“Well, MJF will always need to be slapped,” Jarrett said. “But no, I take it one day at a time. I enjoy, you know, I do the pre-shows, whether it’s called Zero Hour or Buy-In. I enjoy that a lot. Me and Mick Foley, we had a really good time last month.”

While Jarrett isn’t necessarily mapping out one final program, “Double J” admitted that the competitive side of being a professional wrestler hasn’t gone away. That includes the possibility of making another run at championship gold.

“You never know. If you’re a professional wrestler, chasing gold is in your DNA,” Jarrett continued. “Maybe not the world title, maybe a trios, maybe a tag, I don’t know. But… chasing gold is something that you always want to do.”

Also during the interview, Double J gave high praise to Bryan Danielson.

“I believe Bryan Danielson is maybe the best storyteller in the ring in the history of the business,” he said. “That includes Jerry Lawler. There’s a lot. Bryan’s very, very good at what he does.”