During an episode of his “My World” podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalled a time he was screamed at by Vince McMahon while on commentary. Here’s what he had to say:

One time he was screaming in my ear so loud I could not hear myself think, and I literally froze and didn’t say anything,” Jarrett said. “I could hear him say, ‘Are you just going to sit there and say nothing?’ It’s not easy, but yes, he’s in your ear. I don’t remember specifically who was there, who wasn’t there on this show. But yeah, that was a rough go of it.

Credit: My World. H/T WrestlingInc.