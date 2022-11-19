On the latest edition of his My World podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about NWA President Billy Corgan, and the comments he made about fans not watching NWA if they didn’t like the direction he was going in, a statement that Double-J believes will not help his relationship with the NWA’s audience. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t understand why Corgan would alienate certain fans who are unhappy with his booking decisions:

Whether it’s Jerry Lawler, Christine Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, or Vince McMahon, they all said it in their own way, and they would essentially say that the best promoter or the best decision in promotion is [to] listen to the people and give them what they want. It doesn’t really get any simpler than that,” Jarrett said on the latest episode of “My World.” “When you come out the gate and alienate one fan, I don’t get that. I don’t get that really under any circumstance.

Says a promoter’s job is to give fans what they want, not what he wants:

This day and age with YouTube and wrestling on seven, five, six nights a week, as a promoter, you don’t really give them what you like, you give them what they want. That’s black ink versus red ink, to me.

