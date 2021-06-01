During a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett spoke on how the initials TNA came to be used for the company. Here’s what he had to say:

Me and Vince [Russo] obviously had the conversation. I’m sure J.B. [Jeremy Borash], Disco [Inferno]….I mean there probably could have been multiples, but me and Vince probably had the most extensive conversations. Again, the conversation went back to me and my father that I was ready, willing, and able to shoulder the load. I had come off WCW and WWF, and the single biggest deciding factor, in my opinion, on the success or failure of a wrestling company is you have to have the buck stop with someone. So, the buck stopped with me. You can point fingers at Vince Russo, or Jerry Jarrett, or a number of folks over the years. If the buck stops with you, you’re ultimately…. so it was me. A PPV-only company, we were still going with the mindset, in Pat Patterson’s words, ‘A little something extra.’ So, the double entendre with no commercials. That was another thing. It being two hours, commercial-free, on PPV and using the double entendre, so the Total Nonstop Action was the commercial-free, and the other version of tits and ass – the other version of TNA – was just that.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My World With Jeff Jarrett. H/T 411Mania.