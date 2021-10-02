During a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett spoke on Daniel Puder trying to get a match with Kurt Angle in TNA and why it ultimately didn’t happen. Here’s what he had to say:

I like him a lot and he was persistent. He wanted to do something in TNA with Kurt.

I wouldn’t say a big piece. To this day, I don’t know the kind of commitment Daniel wanted to make to his in-ring game. I don’t, so, to me, that’s the longevity of any talent. Kurt, obviously, World Champion, Gold Medalist, but he went to Memphis, let’s make no bones about it. He committed, he committed to camps, and that’s sort of where the rubber meets the road when I analyze talent. Are they willing to go to the UK and work 30 days straight on those kinds of tours? Are they willing to go to Japan for three weeks? I never knew how many reps Daniel got.