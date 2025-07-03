In the world of professional wrestling, few names are as iconic as Hulk Hogan, a figure whose influence on the industry is undeniable. Jeff Jarrett, a key figure in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), recently opened up about Hogan’s time with the company, shedding light on how the legendary wrestler allegedly exercised excessive creative control during his tenure. According to Jarrett, Hogan’s influence was undeniable, and it led to serious issues for the promotion.

Jarrett didn’t mince words when speaking about the situation, saying, “Hulk Hogan had creative control, folks. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t.” He went on to accuse Hogan of manipulating TNA’s owner, Dixie Carter, and placing himself in a position of unchecked power. Jarrett’s remarks were blunt, stating that Carter had to “take full responsibility” for allowing Hogan such control over the company’s creative direction.

The crux of the issue, as Jarrett sees it, was Hogan’s refusal to adhere to the company’s vision, prioritizing his own presence on the shows. Jarrett claimed that Hogan manipulated the situation, ensuring that he appeared on television whenever he saw fit, regardless of the long-term impact on the product or other talent. Jarrett described this as “a bunch of bullshit,” indicating his frustration with Hogan’s self-serving approach that seemingly came at the expense of TNA’s potential growth.

For Dixie Carter, the aftermath was a harsh lesson in trust and business. While she may not have fully understood what she was signing up for when bringing Hogan into the company, the results were clear. The promotion’s reputation suffered, and Hogan’s influence over TNA’s programming was seen as a significant factor in its decline. Jarrett’s candid comments are a reminder of the complexities and challenges of managing a wrestling promotion in the shadow of larger-than-life personalities.

Source: My World Podcast With Jeff Jarrett