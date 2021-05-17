During a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett spoke on Vince publicly firing him on the first joint Raw/Nitro show and how he thought it was an angle. Here’s what he had to say:

If you were to hear that back as a 37-year-old, I thought Vince is going to shoot an angle with me. It’s all about money. When I heard that he went through all of this, who’d he pick out? He can’t fire me because I’m not hired, I’m getting paid through November to October to December or whatever it is. Who’s he got that has a working relationship that drew him money? When I left in 99, was a red hot heel. He’s a business guy. Who can he take from this roster that he knows will do the job in spite of any circumstances, whether good, bad, or indifferent. My last night in ’95, I did the job to Shawn. I could’ve walked out beforehand. [In 99] did the job to Chyna and left. Who’s willing to do business? [I thought] he picked me to fire me and we’re doing an angle….as I heard that promo, it came back in my mind that he started RAW with Jeff. He started RAW with Jeff. Where are we going with this? People came up to me and asked me this, namely Bob Ryder.

