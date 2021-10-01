During a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett spoke on how badly he wanted to see Kurt Angle fight in the UFC. Here’s what he had to say:

Kurt doing MMA, I was very attracted to that concept and idea. A cross over, I thought it would’ve been a win-win-win. I thought it would’ve been a win for Kurt even if he got beat, I think it would’ve been a win for Olympic Gold Medalists. I think Dana would’ve with their promotional machine made a lot of money. I think it would’ve given our top talent even more notoriety.

Credit: My World With Jeff Jarrett. H/T WrestlingInc.