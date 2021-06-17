During a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett spoke on why he thinks the X-Division made TNA stand out. Here’s what he had to say:

High-risk, high-reward moves. X Games was new and blossoming and next generation and all that. It was a style of wrestling, and wink-wink, behind the scenes, ‘Hey guys, there’s not gonna be a lot of storyline-driven components to this.’ What does a promoter do? He accentuates the positives…..you want me to break it down the way I see it? There’s a WWF style and that is – the transition between moves, and I don’t like this term but I’m gonna use it because it’s a common phrase – rest holds. The transitions are rest holds. In the X Division, when you see these guys – [Samoa] Joe, AJ, [Christopher] Daniels, and there are others in there – their style and how to put transitions together, the style of wrestling and putting together the transitions. AJ would do a flying elbow off the top rope that was his own. Their moves were innovative. Their skill set was innovative. You didn’t see a lot of walking and talking in their matches. Their style was different.

