During a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett spoke on why his proposed idea for naming the weekly show Tuesday Night Attitude didn’t get off the ground. Here’s what he had to say:

That was a pivot off of ‘We love TNA, the double entendre.’ I say we, but I’m not going to throw people in my bucket unless they are willing. Lots of folks hated on that name, but I didn’t hear anybody come say, ‘Oh Jeff, that’s going to put you out of business.’ It was, again context, coming off the Attitude Era, we were strictly a PPV-only. We could get away with more stuff, so we were going to have girls dancing in cages. We were going to push the envelope – not go over the line but go right up to the line. So, going back to Tuesday Night Attitude, Tuesday went away. Pay-per-view companies were not enamored with that. That was a big replay night. That was a big movie night. They wanted us on Wednesdays. I wasn’t opposed to that. It’s sort of sitting in the middle of the week. Maybe it works a little better, again, my eternal optimism. I can bring talent in on Wednesday and they can go work the independents.

