On a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett spoke on WWE buying WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

Just hearing different things but nobody could really say exactly what was going to happen. But I knew that that’s when some contract talks really started boiling up. Not really with me, but with other guys like this thing is really selling. Basically, who’s going to be the crew, and who’s not going to be the crew, and what’s the middle? I knew my contract and who it was with. I did not know when I boarded the plane, I’m positive I didn’t. I did not know Vince had bought it when I left Nashville on that Wednesday and got down there.

The younger guys, they were definitely coming to me. They knew I sort of knew what that machine looked like up there. I’m like I have no idea what this is going to look like. The end all be all important question was, what does Nitro and Thunder look like moving forward? What is the answer to those kinds of questions of ongoing content creation?