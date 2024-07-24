Could TNA Wrestling ownership come full circle and revert back to Jeff Jarrett?

While nothing like that is in the cards right now, the former co-founder of the promotion is interested in the possibility, were it ever to become one.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” the pro wrestling legend and current AEW star responded to fan questions, one of which asked if he would consider making inquiries if TNA was ever on the market or for sale, possibly alongside Conrad Thompson.

“Like anything, anything in the wrestling business, I’m interested in that, and what are they valued at,” Jarrett stated. “People get into these valuations, and I don’t care what it is. You can come up with all the valuations you want in the world, you gotta find a buyer, period, and then that buyer has to agree with that evaluation.”

Jarrett continued, “Other than that, it’s just great fodder, if you will. I’m not discounting tax situations and all that kind of stuff, but certainly, I’d take a look at anything, and if Conrad says, ‘Let’s do it,’ I’d say, ‘Let’s do it,’ [laughs].”

