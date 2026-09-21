Jeff Jarrett is advertised to return to the ring at Pig Fest in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on Thursday, October 22.

Pro Wrestling Entertainment’s official listing promotes Jeff Jarrett’s All-Star Super Slam at Veterans Park, with a 7:30 p.m. local start. The event is scheduled to run until 9:30 p.m.

The promoter is billing Jarrett for in-ring action:

“Jeff Jarrett will be in the ring wrestling at Pig Fest!”

No opponent is named in the event announcement. PWE’s website is advertising tickets on sale, while the official Eventbrite listing shows prices beginning at $17.85.

The event marks another Pig Fest appearance for Jarrett, with the promoter describing the show as a return home to Hendersonville.

Veterans Park is located at 140 Scotch Street, Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075.

Sources: PWE’s official All-Star Super Slam listing; Pro Wrestling Entertainment.