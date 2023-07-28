Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett, including the in-ring work of Kaz, why Scott D’Amore left TNA Wrestling in 2008 and more. Here are the highlights:

On Frankie Kazarian:

“You took half of the answer directly out my mouth. Okay. And the first time Conrad I ever heard that was my man talking about Eddie Marlin, his father-in-law’s tag team partner Eddie Gilbert’s dad, Tommy Gilbert, he would say, and I’ve heard him say it to his face, oh damn Tommy, you’re just too damn good. You can be a healer, a baby face. You can work on the main event or the opening match. You’re just too good, damn good in the ring. And when you look at so many talents, Frankie’s not the first, not the last. You just said, Dolph [Ziggler]. There’s, there’s probably five to 10 guys on the e w roster, five to 10 guys on the WWE roster. It’s the nature of the beast when you look at it. So we knew our top guys. Let’s say [Samoa] Joe, AJ [Styles], and pick your that, whatever. And then our tag team would be America’s Most Wanted, and I’m talking about coming on the up-and-comers, and then you kinda look at heels and baby faces. It’s really; I don’t wanna say it’s a flip of the coin. I’ve fallen into that in and out of my career. It’s when you’re going to have a match, the old proverbial saying with a broomstick, it can be a positive, but it can damn sure be negative. That’s just the reality of our industry.”

On Scott D’Amore’s TNA departure in 2008:

“A man that wore many hats, I’ll say from day one, but it went back almost. He’s an ego; he’s certainly an asylum, solemn. And, I gotta think about this timeline, Conrad, so forgive me if I make it. I believe his father’s health took a turn for the worst. He had to go home and take care of personal and professional things. His father’s what was a, you know, multiple businesses in Windsor, which is right across from Detroit in Kansas. And Scott had to go take care of home. So there was no heat, brother? No, there was. Okay. We totally understand. We wish you well and wish you nothing but the best. You’re always welcome; come back. Um, but we understood that he had to go take care of the family business.”

On Gail Kim vs. Angelina Love at the show:

“Does she get her enough flowers? I guess through the years she has, but during this timeframe, it goes without saying she, her, and Kong, but her, Gail being the baby face, it’s the foundation of the division, but the beautiful people, the most heat, of any of the knockouts. So it was just, look, they didn’t, we didn’t need a lot of time. We didn’t give ’em a lot of time, but they’re both; all three ladies are good storytellers. So it worked.”

