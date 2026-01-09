Matt Cardona’s latest WWE appearance came with a quiet but meaningful shift, and it didn’t go unnoticed by industry veterans. Rather than reverting to the Zack Ryder persona that defined much of his earlier run, Cardona walked back into WWE under his real name, the same identity he’s spent the last several years building across the independent scene.

On his My World, Jeff Jarrett framed the move as far more than a cosmetic change. In his view, WWE, and its parent company TKO, made a calculated business decision by embracing the version of Cardona that fans already recognize outside the company. Jarrett suggested that while WWE traditionally prefers to control branding through owned ring names, Cardona’s independent success made that approach impractical this time around.

Jarrett also pointed to the broader implications of the moment. By attaching his brand, merchandise, media projects, and online presence to the name “Matt Cardona,” the former Intercontinental Champion created leverage that followed him back to WWE rather than disappearing at the door. Jarrett sees that as a blueprint for modern wrestlers: invest in yourself, own your identity, and force promotions to meet you where your value already exists. In Cardona’s case, that gamble paid off on his terms.