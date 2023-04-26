Jeff Jarrett believes the pro wrestling industry will grow even bigger after the WWE & Endeavor merger.

The Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development discussed this topic during a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, where he predicts that WWE and AEW will excel to even greater lengths in the next 24 months due to WWE’s big deal, as everyone now knows that the wrestling business is more lucrative than ever.

You know, there’s so many different ways to look at it (WWE-UFC merger) but, at the end of the day, I have about nine billion reasons to tell you that really says it all in the professional wrestling business. Vince (McMahon), hats off to the guy… Years ago, professional wrestling/sports entertainment, we dip in and out of pop culture and then it was can WrestleMania continue to grow? But when you kind of look at the entire scope of the industry now, it is mainstream in every facet that you can imagine. I truly believe that 12, 24 months from now, I think you’re gonna be looking — and I say this with all due respect, but obviously I’m biased towards the professional wrestling industry, but I believe you’re truly going to see professional wrestling, WWE, AEW, go to another level, because in so many ways, I believe that merger, it’s such a statement.

Jarrett goes on to shout out AEW for booking Wembley Stadium for their U.K. debut this summer, a venue that hasn’t had a pro wrestling event in over 30 years.

Yes, it’s a financial statement in so many ways. Evaluation and all that. Wall Street worries about that but as far as the D.N.A. of pop culture within a seven-day period, the merger was announced three days after that. We announced Wembley Stadium in London for a summer event. Those are really, really iconic moments. There hasn’t been a wrestling event in Wembley in 30 years. For us to make that statement so, you know, you talk about the Khan family and Jacksonville and all that, look, in business, mergers and acquisitions, that’s what my personal attorney — his specialty is mergers and acquisitions. I’m one of his side clients so to speak but, it’s kind of the nature of the beast. That’s exactly what business does. But when you throw kind of the elements that you’re talking about, it’s big business, it’s obviously big money, big coverage.

Double-J will be taking on AEW tag champion Dax Harwood on tomorrow’s Dynamite. Full lineup for that show can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)