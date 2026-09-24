Jeff Jarrett believes Andrade El Idolo has the potential to eventually reach the top of AEW.

Speaking on his “My World” podcast (see video below), Jarrett praised Andrade’s recent run and said he’s interested to see how far the reigning AEW National Champion can take his current momentum.

“Andrade, Friday night in Arena Mexico…the guy is a flat-out machine,” Jarrett said. “He rises to every occasion.”

Jarrett added that Andrade’s current run could potentially take him all the way to AEW’s top prize.

“I’m curious to see just how far he could take his current momentum and success,” he continued. “Maybe, just maybe, all the way to the top.”

When co-host Conrad Thompson directly asked if he believes Andrade could become AEW World Champion, Jarrett said he does.

“I do [think he could be World Champion]. I think the momentum has organically come on,” Jarrett said. “Timing’s everything, so he’s got to continue and stay the course. There is a real mindset to steady Eddie, so we’ll see.”

Andrade is scheduled to defend the AEW National Championship against PAC at this weekend’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Jarrett also praised PAC while discussing the match, particularly his work since returning from injury.

“PAC is another guy that, you know, coming off the injury, PAC has been on the grind for quite some time.”