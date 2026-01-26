For decades, fans have debated whether regional identity mattered in WWE, particularly during the expansion years under Vince McMahon. When names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Junkyard Dog, The Fabulous Freebirds, the Von Erich family, and Jerry Lawler come up, the conversation often drifts toward geography. Specifically, whether stars tied to Southern wrestling traditions faced an unspoken ceiling in a company headquartered in the Northeast.

Jeff Jarrett doesn’t buy it.

Speaking on his My World podcast, the former six-time Intercontinental Champion dismissed the idea that McMahon ever held a built-in bias against Southern talent. “I don’t personally believe Vince, like, gave two strikes against you if you were southern,” Jarrett said. “I just don’t.” From Jarrett’s perspective, the evidence simply doesn’t support the theory.

Jarrett pointed to WWE’s biggest box-office attraction as proof that regional stereotypes never dictated opportunity. “You can’t say Hulk [Hogan], the biggest box office attraction he ever had, he’s certainly not a New York City slicker,” he explained. “I’m not going to say he’s a southern guy, but he’s Tampa…I just don’t ever look at Vince as having that crazy kind of bias. I never did.” To Jarrett, Hogan’s ascent undercuts the notion that McMahon favored one regional style or persona over another.

History largely backs that up. Many of the performers most closely associated with Southern territories didn’t just survive in WWE, they thrived. Flair became synonymous with championship prestige, Dusty Rhodes reshaped creative philosophy behind the scenes, and Steve Austin transformed the company’s business trajectory outright. Even acts rooted in old-school “rasslin” aesthetics were repackaged and elevated rather than discarded.

That framing adds context to McMahon’s long-standing reputation as a promoter driven less by geography and more by instinct. For all his well-documented flaws and controversies, McMahon repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to go all-in on anyone he believed had the elusive “It” factor, regardless of where they came from or how they were originally branded.

Looking forward, Jarrett’s comments reinforce a broader industry truth: success at the highest level often comes down to timing, presentation, and conviction rather than regional identity. As wrestling continues to globalize, those old North-versus-South narratives may fade further, replaced by a simpler reality; stars who connect, connect everywhere.

Transcript: WrestlingInc