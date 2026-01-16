Drew McIntyre’s shocking Undisputed WWE Championship victory over Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown has sparked immediate debate, and AEW’s Jeff Jarrett is openly questioning whether WWE pulled the trigger at the right moment. Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, the veteran promoter and performer framed the decision as less about McIntyre and more about long-term storytelling in the heart of WrestleMania season.

“My immediate reaction when I first heard about it was, why didn’t they do this in December as opposed to 10 weeks from WrestleMania,” Jarrett said, adding that the timing raises questions about whether WWE plans a quick title reversal or is shifting toward shorter, more condensed championship reigns.

Why it matters is simple: WWE is at a crossroads in how it presents its top stars and its top prize. With John Cena officially stepping away and Cody Rhodes positioned as the modern-era flag bearer, the company must carefully balance vulnerability with stability. Jarrett’s concern reflects a broader industry question: does frequent movement of the championship create unpredictability, or does it undermine the aura of the belt during WWE’s most important stretch of the year?

Looking ahead, the answer likely won’t be clear until after the Royal Rumble and into WrestleMania season. Whether this decision proves to be a bold narrative reset or a mistimed detour will ultimately depend on how WWE follows through with both McIntyre’s reign and Rhodes’ next chapter.