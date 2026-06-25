Jeff Jarrett got a laugh out of Cody Rhodes’ recent comments about wanting a fully gimmicked wrestling funeral, joking that if Cody gets his wish, the event might need entrance music, pyro, and even a heel.

On a recent episode of My World, Conrad Thompson brought up Rhodes’ comments about wanting wrestlers to attend his future funeral in full gimmick while he is buried in his American Nightmare robe. Jarrett admitted it was one of the more unique ideas he’d heard.

Conrad: “When he passes away—and Lord, you and I hope that’s a hundred years from now—but when the sand through the hourglass is finished for the Great American Nightmare, he wants his funeral to be fully gimmicked. He wants all the wrestlers who attend his funeral and his passing to show up in their full wrestling garb, and he wants to be buried in his American Nightmare robe.”

Jeff Jarrett: “Well, never say never in this industry. That’s interesting. I see the idea, but… it’s good podcast chatter. It’s good water cooler chatter, and it would certainly… if someone wants their funeral on TMZ, can you imagine the clips of that? Good God.”

Jarrett said the idea becomes even funnier the more you think about how it would actually play out years from now.

“It depends on, you know, if he died in the next few years—and we obviously don’t want that to happen—that would be one kind of set of circumstances. If it’s 30 years from now… good Lord. Oh boy. Oh boy.”

After Conrad admitted he actually loved the concept, Jarrett leaned fully into the joke.

“No, I think it’s hilarious.”

“Do we go ahead and get music and entrance for all the guys? If they’re dressing up, are we going to have music and entrance for the individual talents as they are seated?”

“There… you could dress that up a little way.”

Jarrett continued imagining what a wrestling-themed funeral could include.

“Are we going to have at the reception a food fight?”

“There’s so many audibles you could play on this.”

“Who’s going to be the heel of it? Who’s going to… I don’t know… come in and do some dastardly deed? I don’t know. Tear up the flowers.”

He finished by joking that Rhodes may need to script the entire event ahead of time.

“I guess Cody’s wanting to see… maybe he’ll leave us a format how he wants the show to go.”

“That’d be fun.”

Conrad couldn’t resist adding one final prediction.

“You know there’s going to be pyro at Cody’s.”

Jarrett agreed.

“There will be pyro.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the My World podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.