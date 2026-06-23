Jeff Jarrett believes the professional wrestling business is overdue for change, and he sees TNA’s recent leadership shakeup as another example of an industry searching for answers.

Speaking on My World with Conrad Thompson, Jarrett discussed Tommy Dreamer’s departure from TNA and admitted the move caught him by surprise.

“That announcement absolutely confirmed to me how little I really do know.”

Jarrett explained that whenever a key decision-maker leaves a wrestling company, the effects are felt immediately behind the scenes.

“I immediately think of when the top leadership — and that is what everybody’s coming out saying — there’s all kind of chatter about it. The vacuum gets filled immediately.”

“The vacuum was started being filled the minute that decision was made.”

Jarrett went on to explain that running a wrestling company involves far more than simply writing television.

“Leadership is what this industry has always and always will thrive off of.”

“There is a single leader that is — you can call him the author of the book, you can call him the head coach, you can call him the head babysitter — but whoever is leading the company.”

According to Jarrett, the job requires balancing multiple areas at once.

“You have a creative lane, you have a talent lane, and you have a production lane. And you better have somebody in that position that is highly skilled in all three.”

He added that when a leader departs, those departments naturally begin competing for influence.

“When that said leader is removed, those three lanes are jockeying for position.”

The conversation then shifted to comments made by Sammy Callahan, who recently suggested that the same people have been running wrestling behind the scenes for decades.

Jarrett surprisingly agreed with part of the criticism.

“The business, the format of professional wrestling has not changed.”

“I think it is in desperate need of change.”

Jarrett said he has felt that way for years.

“I have said it since 2011, 2012.”

However, he acknowledged that changing wrestling is easier said than done because those in charge often prefer proven formulas.

“The people who control not just the purse strings, excuse me, the decisions, they haven’t changed.”

“Experience sitting in the seat will always trump out.”

“Most often we’re overruled because they’re going to say, ‘Hey man, I got to protect and stick with quote-unquote what’s working.’”

Jarrett also noted that WWE’s financial success makes it difficult to argue for major changes to the industry’s presentation.

“Nick Khan could make a hell of a convincing argument and say, ‘No, Jeff, look at the revenues. Format doesn’t need changing at all.’”

Still, Jarrett believes the wrestling landscape is evolving rapidly.

“The business is changing right before our very eyes.”

“I just think so many of us don’t know really where it’s going.”

As the discussion turned to reports regarding TNA potentially being sold, Jarrett questioned many of the claims currently circulating online.

“I don’t buy the report at all.”

“I don’t buy the report.”

Jarrett also wondered why more attention isn’t being paid to the specifics of TNA’s relationship with WWE.

“What’s the real relationship between WWE and TNA?”

“Everything else is reported on. Where’s that report at?”

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding TNA, Jarrett remains interested in seeing who ultimately takes over the creative leadership role and what direction the company chooses moving forward.

“What are they bringing to the table?”

“What innovation? What newness? Freshness, however it may be.”

“That’s what most excites me about the evolution of the industry.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.