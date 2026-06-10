Jeff Jarrett recently reflected on his friendship with Owen Hart, sharing memories of conversations they had shortly before Hart’s tragic death in 1999.

Jarrett explained that one of the things he remembers most is how excited Hart was about his family and a new home he was preparing to move into.

“I can remember Owen talking about the house.”

“He was so excited about it.”

“He talked about his family all the time.”

Jarrett said many fans remember Hart for his accomplishments inside the ring, but those closest to him often remember the family man behind the performer.

“People always talk about Owen the wrestler.”

“But Owen the husband and Owen the father, that was who he really was.”

“His family was everything to him.”

According to Jarrett, conversations with Hart often centered around life outside of wrestling rather than what was happening inside the ring.

“When we would talk, it wasn’t always about wrestling.”

“A lot of times it was about family.”

“It was about what was going on at home.”

Jarrett recalled how much Hart was looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

“He was excited.”

“He was happy.”

“He was looking forward to getting settled in and enjoying life with his family.”

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that looking back on those conversations is still difficult because nobody could have imagined what would happen next.

“You just never know.”

“You never know when the last conversation is going to be.”

“You never know when the last time you’re going to see somebody is.”

Jarrett said Hart’s passing remains one of the most heartbreaking losses the wrestling industry has ever experienced.

“It affected everybody.”

“It affected the entire business.”

“It affected people in ways that are hard to explain.”

Even decades later, Jarrett believes Hart’s legacy continues to resonate throughout professional wrestling.

“People still talk about Owen.”

“People still remember Owen.”

“That tells you everything you need to know about the kind of person he was.”

Jarrett concluded by emphasizing that Hart’s impact extended far beyond championships or memorable matches.

“He was a great talent.”

“But more importantly, he was a great person.”

“That’s what people remember.”

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