Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether he thought The Rock was going to become a top guy in early 1998 and working with the young star.

“I mean, it’s easy for me to say now, but even at this stage, I can remember just. He was over on his way to being mega over, but he was certainly like, he probably won’t even remember this, but I do remember us kind of going over our match, which was a short match. But when you step up to a guy or get over in the corner with a guy and you’ve got, you know what, like a five-minute TV match. However, if you can kind of put together a TV match in ten minutes or whatever it may be. That says a lot. Just that in and of itself that you go, ‘Okay, because this guy has this move over and I’ll throw in a transition in here, here and here. And this will be my heat spot. And we’ll do some simple little things and a quick comeback, which is an identifiable established comeback. And we’ll do The People’s Elbow and Steve’s [Austin] over on commentary.’ It’s like when you can just kind of easily lay something out in a five-minute deal. That also kind of speaks not only to professionalism or the ability to kind of mesh styles. But also, if a guy is over, you don’t have to overthink anything. Things just easily come out. I specifically remember that about this match. I’m like, ‘Okay, that was easy to put together. Let’s go do it.’”

