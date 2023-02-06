Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.

“That’s the first time we got to work, and Drew cut promos that he didn’t quite cut today,” Jarrett said. “Drew is emotional, very articulate, knows how to have a cadence, and just lays a hell of a promo out there.”

Despite knowing Galloway would be a major player, he also knew they couldn’t afford to pay him.

“I saw him as a guy that could kinda lead the charge,” Jarrett added. “But I also knew we can’t afford him.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc