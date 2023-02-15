Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, Jarrett discussed Chris Harris departing TNA in 2008 and more. Here are the highlights:

Chris Harris:

“He went to WWE not long after this, correct? Chris’s outlook on life, and I’ve walked the same shoes as him in a lot of instances. I think he had his eyes set… man, you could probably go down — I don’t want to say only in professional wrestling, but Chris and James are not the only team to have this kind of dynamic relationship when in real life they didn’t hang out. They kind of did, but they had different groups they were hanging with. So, their chemistry on camera was completely different than their real life relationship. I think this would be fair to say at this stage of both of those guys. They had different psychology, different mindset.

“But, when you put them together they just had the chemistry and they were there in a lot of ways from literally day one. And you know, when you kind of look at their dynamic, Chris had really, really good handsome — I don’t want to call it GQ looks, but he had a certain aura about him. And James is the cowboy, so you put them together they were a little bit of a yin and yang and it just worked. These two guys had real good chemistry, but they wanted apart from each other. I mean, I’d bet in ’05 they were pitching Vince Russo storylines to split up. I was never for it. I just never saw the upside. I think eventually we caved and said, ‘Okay, let’s do that.’ I can’t say I’d predicted, because they’re both really good talent and they’re both good singles wrestlers and they both got skillsets that I thought they both could get over as singles. But look, at the end of the day it always happens. When you have a tag team split one goes up one goes down. I’ve never seen a case, you know a real case where, “Well yeah, they both [excelled]. There’s just not enough spots. It just doesn’t happen.”