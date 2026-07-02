Jeff Jarrett isn’t hiding the fact that his relationship with former TNA President Dixie Carter has been anything but smooth over the years.

While appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his long and complicated history with Carter, admitting that the relationship had been strained for years despite the respect he always maintained for her family’s financial commitment to TNA during the company’s formative years.

Jarrett explained that, regardless of their personal differences, he always recognized the important role Dixie Carter’s parents, Bob and Janice Carter, played in helping keep TNA alive.

“It has always been strained, Oh gosh, I don’t know, since before my first wife’s passing, I would say it’s been strained, but I had so much respect for her position. That is the investor’s daughter and the investor, Bob Carter and Janice played a huge role.”

He continued by saying that fans often misunderstand just how instrumental both of Carter’s parents were behind the scenes.

“And that’s where you talk about stuff being misunderstood that you often hear about Bob Carter, but very few people really understand what a role Janice, they were a team. They’re a husband, wife but also a team but I respected Dixie and knew that ‘Ok that’s my boss’s, that’s the financial partner’s daughter. I’ve got daughters.”

Jarrett also shed some light on conversations surrounding Dark Side of the Ring, revealing that the show’s producers repeatedly attempted to get Carter to participate in the TNA-focused episode but were unsuccessful.

According to Jarrett, the producers even reached out to him in hopes that he could convince Carter to sit down for an interview.

“But I mean, we were talking about Dark Side (of the Ring). The producers had tried to get Dixie to be a part of Dark Side. To my understanding, multiple times and she said no or didn’t call back or whatever it was.”

Jarrett said he personally called Carter and encouraged her to tell her side of the story, believing it would ultimately benefit her to have her perspective included.

A different side of the story never materialized.

“So we jumped on the phone and I told her I said, ‘Dixie, I know you’ve been asked about Dark Side. All I really want to say is I’m encouraging you to sit down and and and and tell your version. Tell your truth.’ She’s like ‘Well, I’m not really sure.’ She kind of indicated I’ll paraphrase that that part of her life is behind her and all this and I said ‘Dixie here’s the reality in this industry there’s your truth and they will say there’s multiple people that are on the show their truth and then somewhere in the middle in there.’”

Jarrett ultimately said he believed appearing on the documentary was in Carter’s best interest, but despite their conversation, she never agreed to take part.

“And I wanted her to understand. That I thought it was in her best interest and she didn’t tell me no, but she never came through.”