WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was the latest guest on the Ringer’s MackMania podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his short GCW stint, and his role as the special guest referee in the upcoming NWA world title matchup at the Crockett Cup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On being the special guest referee for upcoming the NWA world title match at the Crockett Cup

I have said this many, many times, so you can be a red-hot, box-office attraction. Go let The Rock and Stone Cold go have a match without a referee. It puts things into perspective. You can’t really have a match without a referee so everybody has a place, everybody has a role. So, with that education that I was brought up on, if I’m going into the locker room and for the evening, I’ve got to give out orders, you got to sort of have that demeanor.

Working the sold-out GCW event from Hammerstein Ballroom:

I just did something in GCW and it was really a cool vibe that I got to experience a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom and this promotion has had a huge groundswell and I’ve watched them from afar through my FITE lens so, that’s a good question. But you’ve sort of got to have some experience to know how to handle the different situations.

