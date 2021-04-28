Jeff Jarrett made an appearance on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, which is a remix episode.

During it, Jarrett talked about leaving the WWE in his first stint in 1995.

“Brian (Road Dogg) walking out and WCW wasn’t on my radar. You can think what you want. It was a creative difference. Me and Brian got together. He was in Lowell, MA. He sang in front of Vince and Bruce and others. It got him a job and they put him with me. Me and Brian were on camera as Double J and The Roadie less than six months. This is the boss (Vince McMahon) and he had the right to split us up and shoot the angle. I felt there was so much more gas left in the tank to do another song, to do a concert. I didn’t think we were ready to be split up. I voiced it multiple times, but not loud enough, and certainly, I don’t think they thought that I was going to say, ‘I’m not up for this. I’m going to lose the title to Shawn and I did.

My track record speaks for itself when it’s time to do the honors, but I’m not doing the angle afterwards.’ Brian will tell you to this day, ‘Brian, you make the decision that you want to do. I’m leaving, but you don’t have to.’ I’ll leave a cliffhanger here, but there’s a couple other reasons that he left as well. There was a creative difference that I didn’t talk through, and I’ll put that on me more than I’ll put it on Vince because I didn’t over communicate with him. It had zero to do with WCW. It had zero to do with my father. It had everything to do from a creative perspective that I thought that there was no rhyme or reason. The song just really started going. I’m Nashville, so I’m biased. I think the song had only been out six or eight weeks. Coming off Royal Rumble, I won the I.C. title. Mania, everybody thought Razor Ramon was winning it back, everybody. We kicked off the first ever In Your House. We were just getting going. There you have it.”