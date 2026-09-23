Jeff Jarrett has wrestled in some of the most famous venues in the world during his lengthy career, but two recent experiences stand out as bucket-list moments.

During an appearance on The Mick And Kenny Show, Jarrett reflected on his time with AEW and CMLL and was asked about some of his favorite matches and experiences throughout his career.

For AEW, Jarrett pointed to competing in the Casino Gauntlet at Wembley Stadium, saying the opportunity to wrestle inside the iconic venue was something he had always wanted to experience.

“We’ll get into AEW. I’ve had some unbelievable (matches), but my favorite match to be in was walking out at Wembley Stadium,” Jarrett said. “I was in a gauntlet. (The) response was great.”

For Jarrett, the significance went beyond the match itself, as he described wrestling at Wembley as a career bucket-list item.

“It was kind of a bucket list item for me. So I feel very blessed.”

Jarrett also discussed his work with CMLL and the significance of competing at Arena Mexico, particularly given his family’s lengthy history in the professional wrestling business.

“It’s another unbelievable bucket list. My family’s been in the business 80 years. My grandmother broke it in 1946, but 93 years ago this week, CMLL started their promotion, the promotion to Mexico,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett then noted that he was part of CMLL’s 93rd Anniversary show, adding another historic venue and event to his lengthy résumé.

“I’m on the CMLL 93rd Anniversary show.”