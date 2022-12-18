AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Jeff Jarrett was among the names in action at the tapings. Jarrett was also in singles competition.

This was likely a one-off appearance for Jarrett on the Dark series, but a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling taped their weekly television and pay-per-view events there for several years.

Jeff Jarrett wrestled at the AEW Dark tapings pic.twitter.com/LdXz4ow5Ij — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 18, 2022

We will have spoilers from the tapings once it wraps up.