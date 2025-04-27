Jeff Jarrett made his return to AEW television on the April 26th episode of Collision, accompanied by Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

The group confronted Sonjay Dutt, expressing their frustration over a lack of opportunities. Jarrett emphasized that he still intends to capture AEW gold during what he called his “last run,” while Lethal declared that he would now be taking charge moving forward.

This marked Jarrett’s first appearance since his loss to Claudio Castagnoli on the January 29th episode of Dynamite.

Dustin Rhodes has once again made it clear that he plans to end his career in AEW.

After signing a multi-year extension with the company in December 2024, Dustin has been firm about his commitment to AEW. Recently, a fan on social media suggested that Dustin should return to WWE to finish his career alongside his brother, Cody Rhodes.

Dustin quickly shut down the idea, responding, “Nope!! AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected.”

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal: Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson), Kazuchika Okada, & Ricochet

* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MVP, & Shelton Benjamin) to speak.

* MJF to appear.