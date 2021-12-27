Jeff Jarrett did an interview with Bally Sports about a wide range of topics including NBA – WWE comparisons. Here are the highlights:

The ‘LeBron James of WWE’.

“Okay. So that’s dominant and physical… Brock Lesnar. It’s unbelievable what he did. He left our world and went to UFC and dominated and came back and so Brock – and you hear all the legendary stories about LeBron as a 12-year old and 14-year old and all this… when you look at Brock’s high school career and college career and then when you see him step into our world and I mean, he was a main-event in record time and stayed on top and went to the UFC and came back and was STILL on top!” Jarrett continued. “So I’m going to say, Brock.”

Who is ‘Kobe Bryant of WWE’:

“[John] Cena has that killer instinct. When you really – and I know probably some in-depth number that no need to get into right here, Cena was handed that baton, and when he took the baton he literally said, ‘alright. For all the folks in Smackdown and WWE, let’s go!” Jarret said. “Because ain’t nothing gonna stop us!’ you know? Night in and night out with a really killer attitude. When you hear about that mentality; the Mamba Mentality… it’s Cena man.”

‘Michael Jordan of WWE’: