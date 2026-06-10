Jeff Jarrett recently shared new details about the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring documentary focused on TNA Wrestling, revealing that the project grew substantially as producers uncovered more material and secured participation from several key figures.

Jarrett admitted he was surprised by the scope of the documentary and the number of people who agreed to take part.

“I was blown away by the amount of participation they got.”

“There were people that participated that honestly surprised me.”

“There were people that I thought there was absolutely no chance they were going to sit down and talk about TNA, and they did.”

Jarrett explained that the production team quickly realized there was too much history to fit into a standard episode.

“They started this thing thinking it was going to be one hour.”

“Then it became two hours.”

“Then it became three hours.”

“There was just too much content. There were too many stories. There were too many people involved.”

According to Jarrett, TNA’s history contains a unique combination of success stories, setbacks, controversial moments, and major industry influence.

“When you really stop and look at the history of TNA, there are so many twists and turns.”

“There are so many stories that people either forgot about or never knew happened.”

“There are so many people who came through there and went on to become major players throughout the wrestling industry.”

Jarrett noted that the company helped launch and shape the careers of numerous individuals who later became influential figures elsewhere in wrestling.

“You start looking at where people ended up.”

“You look at WWE.”

“You look at AEW.”

“You look all across the wrestling landscape and there are fingerprints from TNA everywhere.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also suggested that viewers may be surprised by some of the stories that make the final cut.

“I think fans are going to learn some things.”

“I think there are stories that haven’t really been told.”

“There are perspectives that people haven’t heard before.”

Jarrett emphasized that TNA’s legacy extends far beyond what many fans remember from the promotion’s most publicized moments.

“People can say whatever they want about TNA, but the impact is undeniable.”

“The influence is undeniable.”

“When you really examine the history, it played a much bigger role in professional wrestling than a lot of people realize.”

The upcoming Dark Side of the Ring documentary is expected to explore the highs and lows of TNA Wrestling’s history through interviews with numerous figures connected to the promotion.

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