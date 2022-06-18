Jeff Jarrettdiscussed what decision he made during his career that he looks back on that made him think he made the wrong choice during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Here is what he had to say:

“To me it’s become really, really clear that the decision for me in 1995 at In Your House, not to do the Roadie storyline, I still stand by that. But I wish I would have walked out of the ring, walked to the back, and then gone in a dressing room and said, ‘I know Vince ain’t happy with me. I know I didn’t do his angle, but I think I showed tonight that I really don’t want to do it. Can we sit down and talk?’, as opposed to me getting in the car, going home, and wanting cooler heads to prevail.”

“I gave it a week or two, and then three weeks, then four weeks, and then five. I let it fester on both sides. Then the train fell off track. When me and Vince reconciled, his exact quote to me was, ‘Well, Jeff, if you tell me it’s cloudy outside, I’m gonna have to believe there’s a hell of a chance that it’s a thunderstorm going on right now. I knew you didn’t like the storyline. I knew you weren’t really feeling it. I had no idea you were that against it.’”

“So the bottom line is my lack of communication is on me, it’s 100% on the employee, not the employer. That decision, I think, ‘Man, that would have probably changed things in a couple of different ways in different avenues.’ Look, I don’t regret it. It’s bygones be bygones, life took its course, and God had his hand in all of it. My lack of communication skills as a 26 or 27-year old man candidly sucked, and from time to time, they are still not that good.”