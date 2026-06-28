Jeff Jarrett believes entrance music remains one of the most important elements of a wrestler’s presentation, saying the wrong theme can significantly hurt a performer’s chances of connecting with fans.

Speaking on My World, Jarrett reacted to recent comments from former WWE composer Jim Johnston, who argued that today’s wrestling entrance themes have become too homogeneous and don’t do enough to establish stars. While Jarrett disagreed with some of Johnston’s wording, he said he fully agrees with the importance of entrance music.

“I hate maybe how it came out. I know Jim. I’ve known him a long time. Good guy. I think it sounds like bitter grapes… but he’s absolutely spot on. Dale Oliver is the one that I worked most closely with. I’ve worked with other music folks, but you have to have a creative process. You really have about seven seconds to capture people’s imagination on what we are about to see. The first sense that you have as a viewer is audio because you hear the music before you see the guy walk through. If the music doesn’t hit right, or if it’s bad music or not catchy… it is super important. I don’t even know if I can put it into words, Conrad, how important the first seven to ten seconds are. The music’s got to carry on, but it is the most important thing in developing character. Storylines come and go. Good stories, bad stories. But the talent has to have the look, obviously the charisma. You develop catchphrases, you develop this and that. But the music is the first thing people hear on a weekly, monthly, continuous basis. So the music’s got to be right.”

Jarrett went on to explain that while entrance music has evolved over the years, getting it wrong can immediately put a performer behind the eight ball.

“I think there are more ways to do music right. So I’m not saying it’s the end-all, be-all one way or the other. But man, if you get it wrong… great always rises to the top, and I’ll always stand by that. But, Conrad, you have bad music, you can sink a talent so quick. Music evolves. You think about the early ’90s WCW theme music or WWF music, how it evolved into the Attitude Era, and then after that, and then the TNA days. Music is continually evolving. But the one thing that remains true is those first seven to ten seconds. Then lighting and sound and talent and presentation—that’s when you get into production. It’s got to be right. You need to have a talent’s entrance down to a beat. We’re going to take camera two, then turn six, then go here, then go end zone. You’ve got to have a rhythm to those shots because it’s all about building that character larger than life.”

Jarrett also pushed back on Johnston’s criticism of modern wrestling music, arguing that while styles have changed, AEW has done an especially strong job of matching entrance themes to its talent.

“I think AEW does a phenomenal job. I think Mikey [Rukus] is really good. It is so much better than WWE. It’s not even close. I think our music fits our product. WWE has their presentation, and it may not be our taste. Jim’s out of that demo now. It may be homogeneous among just him, but to the audience… let’s go look at TKO stock. Let’s go look at AEW’s record and how people respond. Nothing ever stays the same.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.