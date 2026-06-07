Jeff Jarrett had high praise for Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser following their recent WWE AAA match, saying both performers exceeded expectations in a bout that has generated significant buzz among wrestling fans. Speaking on his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Jarrett reflected on the match and credited both men for capitalizing on a unique opportunity.

Jarrett made it clear that he was not surprised by the talent level of either performer, noting that both have consistently impressed throughout their careers.

“Chad and Ludwig, they’re incredible talent and that was no secret going in.”

Jarrett pointed to Gable in particular as a wrestler he has admired for years. While discussing the match, he suggested that Gable is finally receiving recognition that many within the industry have believed he deserved for a long time.

“Chad is really, really good and he’s been good for years.” “He’s never really got his flowers.”

Jarrett also discussed Kaiser, who has spent much of his WWE run alongside Gunther. He praised the way Kaiser stepped into a bigger spotlight and delivered when given the opportunity.

“Ludwig, the role that he has played, basically is kind of an understudy to Gunther through the years.”

According to Jarrett, the success of the match wasn’t solely about the performers involved. He pointed to the bloodline-style storytelling, the stakes surrounding the bout, and the overall presentation as factors that elevated the final product.

“Both of those guys overdelivered.” “Blood, story, pomp, circumstances, they had stakes, so many things that go into a money-making event.”

Jarrett ultimately believes the match was a positive development not just for Gable and Kaiser, but for professional wrestling as a whole. With fans continuing to discuss both the performance and presentation, he sees it as an example of how the right talent and the right story can come together to create a memorable event.

“I just think it is so good for professional wrestling.”