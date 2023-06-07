Jeff Jarrett discusses some details about the now defunct Global Force Wrestling (GFW).

The current AEW star spoke about his old promotion during a recent edition of his My World podcast, where he was asked whether he had any remaining GFW merchandise. Double-J states that Anthem has the possession of several title belts after the failed merger, but that he has a version of the NEXT GEN belt.

The heavyweight and tag, in the failed merger, were utilized. Where that actual belt would be, it’s in Anthem’s possession. Where exactly, I have no idea. That was a part of that discovery that was never uncovered. The NEX GEN belt, I have, I think. So the women’s belt I think is with Anthem as well. So that’s assets. Remember last week, we talked about merch? Karen reminded me. ‘Yes, Jeff. We’ve got pictures. Not a ton, so we’ve got to do something fun with that.’ It’ll make Karen happy to get it out of storage because we moved it from one place.

Jarrett later reveals that famous IMPACT commentator Don West, who passed away at the end of 2022, was going to help him sell some GFW merchandise.

Before his passing, me and Don West had a couple of different conversations. He literally was like, ‘Dude, are you kidding me?’ He said, ‘You think you can find some action shots? All your current stuff? That’s kind of part of your history. It’s kind of this and that.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, we can bundle this. How many shirts do you really have?’ I said, ‘Don, maybe four or five. It’s very limited.’ He said, ‘I can get on camera…’ I said everything I own, of GFW merch, that you can get in one camera shot.’ He said, ‘Well, then there you go. That is the limited amount,’ but he said we can package up a couple different things. At the time, the action figure that came out…Don went into this whole shtick that we could, kind of the baseball, have some surprises. Anyway, look, there’s half a box of brown bag stuff. Anyway, Conrad, you’re going to give me your best Don West thinking cap, and we’ll figure it out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)