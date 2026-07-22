Jeff Jarrett believes Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo need to be more honest about their respective roles in TNA.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett responded to Bischoff’s argument that he had no operational control over the company. Jarrett acknowledged that Dixie Carter held final responsibility but rejected the idea that Bischoff and Hulk Hogan did not influence TNA’s direction.

“Ultimately, under Dixie’s leadership, it was all on her shoulders. But if you think that she had the Nasty Boys and Orlando Jordan, and just go down the entire list of talent they brought in, Hulk and Eric, that was their idea. “If he wants to walk that line, I just chuckle.”

Jarrett pointed to several major changes that occurred after Hogan and Bischoff joined TNA.

“The fact is Dixie Carter pulled the power play, brought Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff in. They influenced. She made the final decision. That’s right. “They took it on the road. They said the hell with the Orlando soundstage. They brought in the Nasty Boys. They brought in this talent and that talent. They wanted to switch AJ Styles creatively. They got rid of the six-sided ring.”

Jarrett reiterated that Carter approved the changes but described Hogan and Bischoff as the company’s two biggest influences during that period.

“Dixie is not a booker. She’s not creative. All that, it’s a thousand percent true. It all rests on Dixie’s shoulders. “Eric and Hulk were the two biggest influencers. I think that came across very clear.”

Jarrett also questioned Bischoff commenting on Dark Side of the Ring without having watched the documentary.

“I don’t think Eric has the ability to look himself in the eye because he commented on a show that he hasn’t even watched. “He’s dancing on ‘no operational control’ as if he did nothing wrong. He was a part of the power play, whether he wants to say it or not.”

Jarrett then disputed Russo’s claim that little changed creatively because he continued writing TNA’s television show.

“Russo made the comment, ‘Oh, nothing really changed. I always wrote the show.’ Oh, really, Vince? Is that it?”

Jarrett named Rudy Charles, Danny Engler, Dutch Mantell, Jim Cornette and Savio Vega among the people who lost their positions while Russo remained with TNA.

“Rudy Charles, Danny Engler’s fired. Dutch is fired. Cornette’s fired. Savio Vega’s fired. The whole list goes on. “Vince was standing tall and writing the show, and they broke up the Main Event Mafia, and on and on and on.”

Jarrett called on both Bischoff and Russo to acknowledge their involvement.

“You talk about, come on, guys. Get honest with yourself.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.