When you see Hangman Page, do you see shades of Owen Hart?

Jeff Jarrett does.

The former tag-team partner of the late WWE Hall of Fame legend, Jeff Jarrett, spoke about how he has never met or seen anyone that has reminded him of Owen Hart …until he met Hangman Page.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling released a special 28-plus minute documentary style feature on their official YouTube channel dubbed, “Hangman Page: The Good, The Bad And The Hangman.”

During the special video, Hangman Page spoke about how he’s almost glad he didn’t win the 2024 Owen Hart Cup tournament because it would have rewarded his unhinged behavior at the time.

“I knew that I had to put what had happened behind me if I ever wanted to achieve anything ever again,” he said. “I needed for all of these people who supported me when I deserved it the least to know that I could be the kind of man that they believed I could be. I need that.”

He continued, “I’m almost glad in hindsight that I didn’t win the Owen the year before against Bryan (Danielson) in the finals, because that would have rewarded, in a sense, the awful things that I was doing then. Winning it in 2025, making the decisions that I was making at that point, it felt like it was a sign to me that what I was doing was going to work, and I don’t mean just professionally, but personally, that this was worth it.”

As the special continued, the AEW World Champion pointed out his belief that he is not a ‘piece of sh*t’, but admits he has made some decisions that weren’t the best in hindsight.

“I’m not a piece of sh*t,” he insisted. “I have never really been a full piece of sh*t. I’ve just made some decisions that maybe weren’t the best. It doesn’t mean that I didn’t recognize them for what they were when I did. You know, I’m not a character of a person. I am a person. I fully recognized the good and the bad in everything that I was doing. I just decided to do the bad.”

Even Jeff Jarrett spoke during the documentary on AEW’s YouTube channel, comparing Hangman Page to the late, great Owen Hart.

“I’ve run into so many guys through this business,” Jarrett said. “Nobody, and I’ve said it over and over and over, nobody was like Owen. He was just such a unique kind of guy. Until I met you [Hangman Page].”

Jarrett added, “In a lot of ways, and that’s the good that you embody, Owen. So, I carry a little bit of Owen and a little bit of Hangman with me everywhere I go.”

Hangman Page defends the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe of The Opps at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view tonight at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for the best AEW WrestleDream 2025 results coverage on the web.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)