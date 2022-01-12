WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday program to discuss his upcoming appearances for GCW, and how he’s still figuring out exactly what he hopes to accomplish during this stint. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has some resentment from things in his past but that everything happens for a reason:

No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GCW version of myself]. But, I’ll tell you what, and to get my cheap plug in but it’s completely reality-based. On my podcast, ‘My World’, it has been a lot of fun, at times therapeutic, at times it brings up fun feelings. I candidly — there’s some feelings that I dive into and go back and retell stories and you know, have a little anger and resentment and, ‘Why did this happen? Why did that happen?’ And at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason and as I walk into Chicago this weekend, there’s a lot of, I guess you could say the sum total of our parts as who we are.

Havingthis “last Outlaw” mindset for his GCW incarnation:

When I look at the landscape of the industry and I’m talking bring it all in; WWE, AEW, both of those promotions are very strong in the Chicago market and look, going back 30, 40 years ago, it was the Verne Gagne market. One thing that is sort of tried and true is the very base of this business and I think a lot of guys today, Matt Cardona formerly known as Zack, you know, Zack Ryder, the guys come in and think they are the greatest thing since sliced bread. They’re the new, the this and that and they revolutionized this and done that. When in reality, I look back over my 35-year career and it just comes a time and place — some folks are referring to me as ‘The Last Outlaw’ and maybe that’s the voice that I’m gonna have, that — I’m not exactly sure [about] the message I’m gonna deliver Saturday but it will be a message and that’s sort of my mindset.

Says his mission statement in GCW will slowly be revealed:

I’m not even completely clear. Conrad [Thompson] has asked me on the air on the podcast and he’s already asked me a number of times off the air, ‘Like what is it?’ And I just said, ‘I’ve got a mission statement but it will be slowly, slowly revealed.’

