Speaking on the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made it known that he doesn’t want to see Ring of Honor become just another division of AEW after Tony Khan’s purchase.

Khan announced his purchase of ROH in March and oversaw his first show for the company Supercard of Honor XV last Friday.

“I don’t know enough about what his vision is,” Jeff Jarrett said. “Like, where will Ring of Honor content, is it going to stay on HonorClub? I don’t really, truly know enough of about what his vision is. I am absolutely excited because today at WrestleCon, I was having a pretty deep conversation about a guy that loved the Attitude Era and then he kind of fell off. “If it’s AEW lite, I’m not sure that’s the recipe for success. If it’s a completely different vision, more power to him because I think wrestling is thriving with all the different brands. Look at WrestleCon. Six or Seven shows at this venue today. MLW, multiple Lucha shows in the town. I, for one, am super excited about where the business is going.”

