Jeff Jarrett says Dark Side of the Ring presented his comments about receiving the “gift of desperation” much earlier in his life than the actual experience occurred.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett said the documentary made the comments appear connected to the creation of TNA. Jarrett explained that they actually referred to a personal turning point on October 17, 2017.

“In the doc, my line about being given the greatest gift of all, desperation, they move that up in the episodes as if it was a part of me starting TNA. “I wasn’t given the gift of desperation until October 17, 2017, when you’re faced with, ‘If I don’t change my life, I’m going to die.’”

Jarrett discussed his final bender and revealed that authorities visited his home three times.

“Karen talked on it. My last bender, if you will, Hendersonville’s finest visited this address three different occasions, and there’s really no reason for me to be alive. “That’s why I say I was given the gift of desperation.”

Jarrett said the experience forced him to become rigorously honest about his responsibility for the successes and failures in his life.

“That gift, desperation, is being able to wake up and look yourself in the mirror and be not just honest with the world, but be rigorously honest with yourself. “You say, ‘Hey, Jeff, what is my role in this today? What is my role in the success and the downfall in life?’”

Jarrett applies that accountability to his wrestling career and his personal relationships.

“You can say it: TNA, Global Force, WCW, WWF, your relationship with your dad, your relationship with your kids, your relationship across the board. “What is my role? What absolutely is my role? That is the gift of desperation that was given to me, and it’s called rigorous honesty.”

Jarrett now considers that realization one of the greatest gifts he has received.

“My gift of desperation is maybe the greatest gift ever because I can look myself in the mirror and go, ‘I screwed up so many times,’ and I’m here to stay. I’m very grateful for every experience that I’ve had. “There is no such thing as a perfect booker. There is no such thing as a perfect human being. I screwed up, the good, the bad and the ugly, and I’m grateful for every bit.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.