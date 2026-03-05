While reports suggest ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 are currently lagging behind last year’s numbers, Jeff Jarrett believes WWE has little reason to panic.

Early estimates indicate that WWE has sold roughly 35,000 tickets for each night of WrestleMania 42, which will once again take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That number is significantly lower than the 60,000-plus tickets reportedly sold for each night of WrestleMania 41 at the same venue.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett explained that WWE’s current financial structure means ticket sales are only one piece of a much larger revenue machine.

“I don’t use the word panic at all,” Jarrett said. “Netflix money — guaranteed. SmackDown on USA money — guaranteed. Saudi money — guaranteed. Their Fanatics deal, they print money.”

According to Jarrett, WWE’s lucrative media rights deals and global partnerships ensure the company remains financially secure regardless of ticket fluctuations for a single event.

However, Jarrett acknowledged that the company’s recent decision to discount tickets more than a month before the event does signal some level of concern about filling seats.

“Concern for butts in seats, 25% off eight weeks out, that is absolutely a strategy,” he explained. “They know the data better than anybody.”

As a longtime promoter himself, Jarrett noted that ticket discounts this early in the process usually indicate a calculated shift in marketing strategy.

“You don’t discount tickets,” he said. “But I get it — one match has been announced so far, and they have their data.”

Jarrett speculated that WWE may simply be activating a backup plan designed to boost attendance numbers ahead of the two-night event. Despite the slower start, he predicted the company could still sell around 50,000 tickets per night by the time WrestleMania weekend arrives.

In addition to promotional discounts, WWE has reportedly taken other steps to encourage fans to attend the event in person. Reports indicate that the company has asked Las Vegas venues not to host public viewing parties for WrestleMania weekend, potentially steering more fans toward buying tickets instead.

Even with the slower sales pace, Jarrett believes WWE’s broader business model means the company is unlikely to feel serious financial pressure as WrestleMania 42 approaches.