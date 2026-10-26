Jeff Jarrett thinks AEW’s Clockwork Carnage match has a future beyond its WrestleDream debut. He said the concept exceeded his expectations and could become a regular part of the company’s match lineup.

Discussing WrestleDream on My World with Jeff Jarrett, in comments reported by Wrestling Inc., Jarrett said the participants convinced him the bout could stand out before it began. Will Ospreay retained the AEW World Championship in the pay-per-view main event.

The format reminded Jarrett of TNA’s King of the Mountain match, where wrestlers must qualify before attempting to climb. He praised experimenting with new ideas and giving the audience a different way to follow the action.

Co-host Conrad Thompson took a different view of the match’s placement. He felt it would have been better suited to a television special than the main event of a pay-per-view.