WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be appearing on tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell kickoff show ahead of the pay per view later that night. The news was broken by Jarrett’s long-time friend and fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler on Twitter.

The King writes, “I hope @RealJeffJarrett doesn’t do this to me tomorrow when we’re both on the @WWE Hell In A Cell kickoff show on the @WWENetwork!”

You can read WWE’s full lineup for tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell programming here.