Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about who he thinks will win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He named Brock Lesnar.

“You know, this is what’s fun. I’ve been doing this for 37 years and am actively involved in the business. Obviously, I’m on the outside looking in, and so my guess is exactly like the top guys that may be listening in to our podcast today or to the viewer that watches on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and everything like that. But the winner, god, I’m still. I’m just gonna go out on a limb here and don’t say get creative because you’re creative, but I’ll go with the wildcard. Brock’s coming back and winning.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.